BEMIDJI -- Kolden Michalicek and Logan Mitchell made their collegiate plans official on Monday.
The Bemidji High School boys soccer seniors both signed on to play at the next level for Viterbo University during a signing ceremony at the high school.
Mitchell, an attacker, finished third among all Lumberjacks in 2019 with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and distributing 10 assists. Michalicek, a defenseman, added two goals and seven assists on the year while handling the majority of the team’s corner kicks.
BHS finished 13-3-1 on the season.
The V-Hawks went 7-9-1 in 2019, a five-win improvement from 2018 to tie their highest win total since 2015. The NAIA program competes in the Association of Independent Institutions out of La Crosse, Wis.