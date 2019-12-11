The Bemidji High School boys soccer seniors both signed on to play at the next level for Viterbo University during a signing ceremony at the high school.

Mitchell, an attacker, finished third among all Lumberjacks in 2019 with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and distributing 10 assists. Michalicek, a defenseman, added two goals and seven assists on the year while handling the majority of the team’s corner kicks.

BHS finished 13-3-1 on the season.

The V-Hawks went 7-9-1 in 2019, a five-win improvement from 2018 to tie their highest win total since 2015. The NAIA program competes in the Association of Independent Institutions out of La Crosse, Wis.