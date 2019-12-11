KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tia Neuharth of the Bemidji State women’s soccer team earned All-American honors on Wednesday with her selection to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Scholar All-America Third Team.

Neuharth is one of 40 DII female student-athletes across the nation to earn recognition in 2019. To be eligible, nominees must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average, start more than 50 percent of a team’s games and “be an elite player supported by playing honors and statistics,” according to a release.

Neuharth is a nursing major with a 3.67 GPA in the classroom. On the pitch, the senior defender started all 19 games in 2019 while racking up a team-high 1,720 minutes. She and the BSU defense allowed just eight goals during their 15-game conference schedule, good for a .517 goals against average that ranked second in the league. Bemidji State recorded seven shutouts on the year, as well.

The Beavers finished the 2019 season with a 12-6-1 overall record, including 11-3-1 against NSIC foes. They finished fourth in the league standings and made their 10th consecutive appearance in the NSIC Tournament.