KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bemidji State women’s soccer seniors Tia Neuharth and Melanie Peltier were selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Scholar All-North/Central Team on Monday for their work on the pitch and in the classroom.

The two are among 34 Division II players recognized from the North/Central region, which is made up of Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio. Eleven recipients are from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Neuharth makes her second consecutive appearance on the first team, while Peltier is a back-to-back second team pick. As a first-team selection, Neuharth will move on to the United Soccer Coaches All-America ballots.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be nominated by their head coach and have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average, start more than 50 percent of the team’s games and “be an elite player supported by playing honors and statistics,” according to a release.

Neuharth, a Prior Lake native, started all 19 games on the season while racking up a team-high 1,720 minutes. She and the BSU defense allowed just eight goals during their 15-game conference schedule, good for a .517 goals against average that ranked second in the league.

Peltier, who hails from Sioux Falls, S.D., tallied two goals (both game-winners) and three assists over 15 games before sustaining a season-ending injury. She helped create for an attack that scored 24 goals and helped the defensive unit record seven shutouts on the year.

The Beavers finished the 2019 season with a 12-6-1 overall record, including 11-3-1 against NSIC foes. They finished fourth in the league standings and made their 10th consecutive appearance in the NSIC Tournament.