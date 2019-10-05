KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bemidji State women’s soccer seniors Tia Neuharth and Melanie Peltier both reserved spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Teams on Monday.

Neuharth earned first-team honors for the second consecutive year as a stalwart on the BSU backline, while Peltier earned her first selection to the third team as a top midfielder for the Beavers.

Neuharth, a Prior Lake native, started all 19 games on the season while racking up a team-high 1,720 minutes. She and the Bemidji State defense allowed just eight goals during their 15-game conference schedule, good for a .517 goals against average that ranked second in the league.

Peltier, who hails from Sioux Falls, S.D., tallied two goals (both game-winners) and three assists over 15 games before sustaining a season-ending injury. She helped create for an attack that scored 24 goals and helped the defensive unit record seven shutouts on the year.

Neuharth will be forwarded on to the United Soccer Coaches All-America ballots with her first-team selection, as well.

The Beavers finished the 2019 season with a 12-6-1 overall record, including 11-3-1 against NSIC foes. They finished fourth in the league standings and made their 10th consecutive appearance in the NSIC Tournament.