BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School senior Lindsey Hildenbrand made things official on Wednesday with her commitment to play Division III soccer at Concordia Moorhead next fall.

Hildenbrand, a forward for the Lumberjacks, scored a team-high 17 goals and assisted on nine more during her last hurrah in 2019. Her efforts helped BHS to its third consecutive state tournament, and Hildenbrand capped her career by being named to the Class A All-State First Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association, which recognizes the top 22 players in the state.

Hildenbrand’s 56 career goals and 24 assists both sit second in program history since at least 2005, as well.

The Cobbers went 9-9 overall and 2-9 within Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play in 2019.

Hildenbrand will also reunite with former high school teammate Elizabeth Corradi, who wrapped up her freshman year at Concordia this fall.