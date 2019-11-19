BEMIDJI -- Ben and Silas Hess never put much thought into whether or not they’d go off to college together.

“There was maybe one time that we mentioned we could go different places, but we always thought and knew we were going to the same place,” Ben said. “You don’t get to play with brothers very often in sports, so the opportunity we have to play four more years of soccer together, it’s pretty awesome.”

The Bemidji High School seniors made things official on Tuesday, signing their National Letters of Intent side-by-side at BHS to play NCAA Division II soccer at Colorado Christian.

“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” Silas said of the chance to continue his career alongside his twin. “He’s one of the best players I’ve played with. It’ll be fun to play with him for four more years and experience that for four more years.”

The two will enter into a rebuilding program that went 1-16 in 2019 and has never had a winning season since its inception in 1998. But a winning pedigree in their background can go a long way once they arrive on campus in Lakewood, Colo.

“It’s going to be a lot of work. I’m definitely excited for the challenge,” Ben said. “Bemidji High School in general, in most sports you learn how to win. That’s kind of the culture here. … We’ve definitely learned from all our coaches how to win games. Obviously we love winning. We’ll try to help add (that) to that culture.”

The Hess brothers play soccer, basketball and tennis together, and their teams’ successes have overlapped throughout the years. But in soccer specifically, they’ve helped bring in the program’s first three section championships.

“We’ve had winning cultures in all sports as we’ve gone through high school, and for soccer, it wasn’t always like that,” Silas said. “They were pretty good before we came, but we ended up taking the next step. I think that will help a lot with providing for CCU and trying to take the next step with their program, as well.”

More than wins and losses, though, both brothers know they made a choice that reflects their beliefs.

“A huge part would be the faith aspect, and just how the coach carries his program, how he emphasises faith,” Silas said. “We’re excited for that.”

“(My decision) definitely had a lot to do with my faith and being led there by God,” Ben added. “Where can I grow as Christian and a believer in Christ? Right when we stepped on campus, I could feel that.”