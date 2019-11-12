ST. PAUL -- Three former members of the Bemidji High School girls soccer team were named to the All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Teams on Tuesday.

Sophomore midfielder Annah Schussman of Wisconsin-Superior was named to the All-Conference First Team, junior midfielder Lydia Bitter of Martin Luther made the All-Conference Second Team, and freshman midfielder Harper Toward of Minnesota Morris earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention nod.

Schussman led the Yellowjackets in points (21) and goals (nine), and she shared the team lead in assists (three) and game-winning goals (two). Schussman’s nine goals ranked fifth overall in the UMAC.

Bitter also had team leads among all Knights in points (14), goals (six) and game-winning goals (three), and she also tallied two assists.

Toward converted three shots on goal on the season into two goals, which tied for third on the team. Her three assists tied for second among the Cougars, and her seven points tied for third.