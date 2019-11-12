BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer program, which has raised the bar over and over in recent years, has another chance to do just that this week.

The Beavers enter the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament three wins away from their first-ever postseason championship.

“(It’s) about the opportunity to do something that we’ve never done before,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “That’s the potential the postseason holds for us right now.”

Bemidji State had checked off several notable boxes in recent years, including the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 2017 and its first NSIC regular season championship and NCAA Tournament victory in 2018 -- both years breaking the program record for wins in a season.

“Last year was a first, we won the conference (regular season title),” junior goalkeeper Emma Riedi said. “So our mindset right now is to be the first Bemidji team to win the NSIC Tournament.”

The Beavers (12-5-1, 11-3-1 NSIC) bring in the No. 4 seed into the eight-team field. BSU faces No. 5 seed St. Cloud State (11-4-3, 10-3-2 NSIC) in the first round, a rematch of a scoreless tie in the conference opener on Sept. 20.

“As the season goes on, we progress and work better as a team,” junior forward Alanna Mattson said. “I think it was a good test for us, for our first game, and we’re even more prepared now.”

Bemidji State entered the season without much of an offensive identity, having lost all-time leading scorer Rachael Norton to graduation and leading returner Allyson Smith to a season-ending injury. But BSU is more confident in itself now than the first SCSU meeting.

“We’re obviously in a much, much better offensive position,” Stone said. “St. Cloud’s in a better place, too. I think both teams are going to feel good going into the game. But for us, without a doubt, we’re completely different offensively than we were back then. That’s exciting for us.”

Sara Wendt has sparked that evolution. She leads the team with 10 goals -- which ranks second in the Northern Sun -- while Erin Becker and Mattson each have four. The Beaver defense, meanwhile, concedes just 0.67 goals a game behind Riedi’s .868 save percentage.

And while the numbers have helped secure home-field advantage for Wednesday's 3 p.m. kickoff at Chet Anderson Stadium, a wealth of experience can help on the elevated stage.

“We have the experience (over) the other teams that haven’t been in the NCAAs or the tournament consistently,” Riedi said. “We know what the expectations are. We’re ready to show all the other teams, especially the teams that got ahead of us (in the standings), that we’re just as good as they are.”

Concordia-St. Paul earned the regular season title and the No. 1 seed, plus the right to host No. 8 Wayne State in the first round. The winner will meet the BSU-SCSU winner in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Augustana hosts No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State, and No. 3 Minnesota State hosts No. 6 U-Mary.

The highest remaining seed after the quarterfinals will host the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 15, and championship on Sunday, Nov. 17.

“Something that permeates our program is trying to be the first, trying to leave a legacy,” Stone said. “Each group of seniors wants to leave a legacy and participate in things that haven’t happened in the past. There are obviously plenty of opportunities for that until you win a national championship. … The group’s excited about that, and the coaching staff is, too.”

Last year’s NSIC Tournament run ended abruptly. As the No. 1 seed, Bemidji State tied No. 8 seed U-Mary 0-0 before falling in the ninth round of a shootout. This year’s approach is different as the No. 4 seed, but the goal hasn’t changed.

“There’s less pressure now because we’re more of the underdog. We have a different role than we’ve had in the past,” Mattson said. “(But) we figure out different ways to make history and break records. We always have something to work for and something to look forward to.”