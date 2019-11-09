BLAINE, Minn. — Darwin Quintero, Minnesota United’s leading scorer the past two seasons, said Monday, Nov. 11, the club had declined his contact option for the 2020 season, but an hour later, a spokesperson responded that the team has, in fact, not declined the option on the Colombian attacker.

A decision either way must be made before the MLS deadline on Nov. 21, with another possibility being Quintero is traded away in the current window open for moves through Wednesday night.

Last week, the Pioneer Press and other outlets reported that Quintero is on the trading block, with Orlando’s Dom Dwyer an option coming in return. Quintero’s contract option is for more than $2 million, up from $1.75 million last season.

Quintero, the club’s first high-priced Designated Player, had 11 goals and 15 assists in an MLS all-star season in 2018. The Colombian had 10 goals and five assists in 2019.

Here’s what Quintero wrote Monday on Twitter: “After two years loving great experiences in @MNUFC, I want to inform you that the technician and the club made the decision not to validate my renewal option. I want to thank you for all that was loved, were two years of much learning. My best wishes and thanks for everything.”