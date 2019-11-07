CROOKSTON — The Bemidji State women’s soccer team earned home-field advantage for the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament with its 3-0 win at Minnesota Crookston to close the regular season Friday afternoon.

Sophomore Erin Becker gave the Beavers a 1-0 halftime advantage with her 14th-minute strike before sophomore Sara Wendt and freshman Maggie Cade padded the lead in the second half with goals in the 58th and 78th minutes, respectively.

Wendt’s goal was her team-leading 10th of the season. Becker scored her fourth goal on the year, tied for second most on the team, while Cade’s strike was her first as a Beaver.

Goalkeeper Emma Riedi didn’t need to make a single save in the shutout win as the Golden Eagles (1-15-0, 1-14-0 NSIC) failed to record a shot on goal. The junior improved to 9-3-1 win on the season.

BSU outshot UMC by a whopping 33-5 margin, including 11-0 in shots on goal.

Bemidji State ends the regular season with a 12-5-1 record overall and a 11-3-1 mark in NSIC play.

The postseason begins next week with the NSIC Tournament as the Beavers hope to receive a third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

BSU will be the No. 4 seed in the league tournament and will host fifth-seeded St. Cloud State at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Chet Anderson Stadium. The teams played to a scoreless draw after two overtime periods in their lone regular-season meeting Sept. 20 in St. Cloud.

Concordia-St. Paul topped Minnesota State 1-0 in Mankato on Friday to nab the NSIC regular-season title and relegate the Mavericks to third place behind Augustana. CSP (38 points), Augie (37) and MSU (36) finished one point apart at the top of the standings, with BSU ending with 34 points, two ahead of SCSU for fourth place.

Wednesday’s other quarterfinal games feature top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul hosting No. 8 Wayne State, No. 2 Augustana taking on No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State and No. 3 Minnesota State facing No. 6 University of Mary.

The highest seed remaining after the quarterfinals will host the semifinals on Nov. 15 and the final on Nov. 17. The tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.