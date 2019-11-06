BEMIDJI -- Emily Kos was named to the 2019 Academic All-District 7 Women’s Soccer Team on Thursday, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The Bemidji State women’s soccer senior was one of nine honorees from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Kos, who is double majoring in psychology and Spanish, owns a 3.94 GPA. On the pitch, she has one goal and one assist this season while working on a backline that gives up just 0.71 goals per game.

Kos and the other first-team Academic All-District selections will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those honorees will be announced in early December.

Other NSIC representatives are Rachel Grishman and Madison Burgard of Wayne State; Bri Ciaccio and Jenny Vetter of Minnesota State Mankato; Hannah Pavek and Haleigh Bares of Concordia-St. Paul; Sophia Ketchmark of Wayne State; and Claire Dahm of Augustana.