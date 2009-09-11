INDIANAPOLIS -- After a 1-1 week, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team dropped from fourth to seventh in the second of three NCAA Central Region rankings, which were announced Wednesday.

Four other schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference were represented in the rankings. Minnesota State (No. 2) and Concordia-St. Paul (No. 3) swapped positioning, while Augustana jumped two spots to No. 4 and U-Mary fell one spot to No. 9.

Central Missouri held firm to the No. 1 spot in the region, while No. 5 Northeastern State, No. 6 Emporia State and No. 8 Central Oklahoma make up the remainder of the ranking.

The region is comprised of 35 teams from the NSIC, Mid-America Athletic Association and Great American Conference. The top seven teams advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament, set for Nov. 23-25 and Dec. 6-8. Automatic bids are granted to the three conference tournament champions with the other four bids awarded on an at-large basis.

No GAC schools appeared in Wednesday’s rankings.

The Beavers currently sit at 11-5-1 overall and 10-3-1 within NSIC play. They conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Minnesota Crookston.

The NCAA selection show will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 18.