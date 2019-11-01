BEMIDJI — Sara Wendt came through in the clutch with her 86th-minute goal Sunday afternoon to deliver the Bemidji State women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium. The sophomore forward headed a corner kick from Megan Majewski into the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the team’s final home match of the regular season.

The goal was Wendt’s team-leading ninth of the year and her fifth game-winner.

The Beavers (11-5-1, 10-3-1 NSIC) outshot the Wolves (4-11-1, 2-10-1 NSIC) 16-9, including 10-3 in shots on goal, while maintaining possession for more than 65 percent of the match. BSU also owned an 11-2 edge in corner kicks.

Goalkeeper Emma Riedi recorded seven saves to pick up the shutout win, her second clean sheet of the season. The junior moved to 8-2-1 on the year.

Morgan Bury made nine saves in the loss for NSU.

Bemidji State remains in the hunt for a first-round home NSIC Tournament game. The Beavers sit in fourth place with 31 points and one game to play, while fifth-place St. Cloud State sits five points back, but with two matches left on its schedule. The top four teams host first-round matches.

BSU will close out the regular season at Minnesota Crookston at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.