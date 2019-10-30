MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team was knocked off by Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday afternoon in a 1-0 road loss. Lauren Phillips scored the game’s lone goal in the 35th minute to hand the Dragons (5-6-5, 3-6-3 NSIC) the upset win.

The Beavers (10-5-1, 9-3-1 NSIC) posted nearly triple the number of total shots as MSUM with a 21-8 advantage, but the attack was unable to find the back of the net. BSU only held a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Emma Riedi made four saves in the loss after playing all 90 minutes. Kayleigh Sedlacek turned aside all seven shots she faced to pick up the clean sheet for the Dragons.

The loss took the Beavers out of the running for what would have been their second straight NSIC regular-season title. Bemidji State could still clinch a first-round home game in the NSIC Tournament by finishing in the league’s top four.

With 28 points and two matches to go in the regular season, BSU sits in fourth place behind Concordia-St. Paul (35 points), Minnesota State Mankato (33) and Augustana (31), and ahead of U-Mary and St. Cloud State who are tied for fifth place with 23 points each.

Bemidji State will return to Chet Anderson Stadium for its final home game of the regular season at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, against Northern State, as well as a pair of familiar faces.

NSU head coach Ryszard Gorski is in his first season in charge of the Wolves after previously serving as an assistant to Jim Stone for three seasons at BSU. Rachael Norton, the Beavers’ all-time leading scorer, was named Gorski’s assistant coach after graduating last spring.

After Sunday, Bemidji State will close out the regular season with a 2 p.m. road contest on Friday, Nov. 8, at Minnesota Crookston.