MINNEAPOLIS -- Bemidji High School girls soccer senior Emma Dean was named to the Class A All-Tournament Team on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Dean earned the honor for the second consecutive season, both times coming for her efforts against Mahtomedi in the Class A quarterfinals. While Dean didn’t score during the Zephyrs’ 4-1 victory last week, the forward’s play was still enough to warrant the all-tournament nod.

Mahtomedi went on to win the Class A state title for the third straight year, defeating Orono 3-2 on Thursday.

Four Zephyrs joined Dean on the All-Tournament Team in Lauren Heinsch, Audrey Sexson, Anna Wagner and Lindsey Handke. Orono also had four representatives in Ally Swenson, Sadie Koltes, Anna Tesar and Nora Chouanard.

The remaining selections went to Rachel Kawiecki and Mia Van der Heide of Holy Angels; Amelia Reyes and Ali Fine of Blake; Grace Seim of Waconia; Bella Talbot of Rochester Lourdes; and Kiana Bender of Cloquet-Carlton.

Dean finished the season with six goals and nine assists for the Lumberjacks. Her six goals were third-most on the team, and her nine assists tied for the team high.