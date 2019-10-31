Gasper, who finished fifth in MLS rookie of the year voting this year, will join 19 other players at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from a “pre-camp” from Saturday to Nov. 9. Since this falls outside the FIFA window, more international players will join the group Nov. 6.

Gasper, 23, will look to be part of the squad for upcoming games in the Concacaf National League — versus Canada on Nov. 15 in Orlando, Fla., and against Cuba on Nov. 19 in the Cayman Islands. These are must-win games for the U.S., which under new coach Gregg Berhalter has struggled this year. The U.S. has a 9-5-2 record, including its first lost to Canada in 34 years, 2-0 on Oct. 16.

Gasper, the 15th pick in the 2019 draft, overcame an early-season injury to play 1,292 minutes over 15 games for the Loons this season, including a starting role at left back in crucial games leading up to the MLS Cup playoffs and in Minnesota’s 2-1 first-round loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Oct. 20.

“What a great story, a great end for what, I think, was a great rookie season for Chase,” United sporting director Manny Lagos said in a statement. “I think it’s a great opportunity for him to continue to grow and become a great pro and a great part of Minnesota United.”