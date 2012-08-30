INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team has been ranked fourth in the first NCAA Central Region rankings of the season, which were released Wednesday.

The Beavers are one of five Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams in the nine-team rankings, following Concordia-St. Paul (second) and Minnesota State Mankato (third), and ahead of Augustana (sixth) and University of Mary (eighth).

The top seven teams advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament, set for Nov. 23-25 and Dec. 6-8. The region is comprised of 35 teams from the NSIC, Mid-America Athletic Association and Great American Conference. Automatic bids are granted to the three conference tournament champions with the other four bids awarded on an at-large basis.

BSU (10-4-1, 9-2-1 NSIC) currently sits fourth in the NSIC standings with 28 points, trailing only CSP (32 points), Augustana (31) and MSU-Mankato (30).

With three matches remaining in the regular season, Bemidji State will travel to Minnesota State Moorhead at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, before hosting Northern State in its home regular-season finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. The Beavers will close out the season Nov. 8 at Minnesota Crookston.

The NSIC Tournament will begin with the quarterfinals on Nov. 13 before concluding Nov. 17.

The NCAA selection show will take place Nov. 18.