BEMIDJI -- Alanna Mattson poked in a golden goal for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team on Sunday, beating Augustana keeper Claudia Pueschner in the 99th minute to deliver a 2-1 overtime victory at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The goal helped extend BSU’s home unbeaten streak to 28 matches (26-0-2) and also gave the team its first win over the Vikings since Sept. 23, 2012.

Mattson scored off a Kennedy Michel feed from midfield. Michel sent a through ball past the backline, as it was misplayed by a defender, and Mattson beat a charging Pueschner to the ball by a hair to tap in the game-winner.

The victory also came in comeback fashion, as Augie (12-2-1, 10-1-1 NSIC) opened the scoring on a 64th-minute goal by Alexis Legg. Sara Wendt leveled the score in the 82nd minute, however, finishing a Megan Majewski corner kick to force extra time.

Emma Riedi made six saves for the Beavers (10-4-1, 9-2-1 NSIC), compared to five for Pueschner.

Bemidji State resumes Northern Sun play with a 3 p.m. match at Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday, Nov. 1.

Bemidji State 2, Augustana 1 (OT)

AU 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, AU GOAL, Legg (Geiger), 64’; 2-BSU GOAL, Wendt (Majewski), 82’.

First overtime -- 3, BSU GOAL, Mattson (Michel, Wendt), 99’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 6; Pueschner (AU) 5.