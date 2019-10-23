ST. PAUL -- The “amazing adventure” of Vito Mannone with Minnesota United now includes MLS goalkeeper of the year honors.

Mannone beat out New York City’s Sean Johnson and D.C. United’s Bill Hamid for the distinction, the league announced Thursday, Oct. 24. Mannone received nearly 18 percent of the vote from players, media, clubs’ technical staffs; Hamid had 13 and Johnson 11.

Mannone was second in MLS this season with 129 saves and played in all 3,060 minutes in 34 games this season. He was a chief contributor to Minnesota allowing only 1.26 goals per game, which was down from the MLS-record-worst 2.07 the club allowed combined across its first two seasons.

Mannone set club records in 2019 for wins (15), shutouts (11), scoreless streak (259 minutes), saves and minutes played.

“I’ve done my maximum,” Mannone said after the season ended in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs Sunday. “I’ve put my heart out every game, and it’s been an amazing adventure, an amazing season. I receive back lots of love from the fans and the club gave me the opportunity to have a great season, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Mannone has a one-year loan from English club Reading this offseason, and Minnesota will need to negotiate a deal with Reading and Mannone to keep him with the Loons for the 2020 season.

Mannone is the second United player to be honored with a league-wide award after center back Ike Opara was named defender of the year last week.