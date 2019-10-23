For the third straight year, the Lumberjacks lost to Mahtomedi in the Class A state quarterfinals -- this time by a 4-1 decision on Wednesday in St. Cloud. Nonetheless, it was a historic night that came with a bit more pride.

“For the first time ever, we won a half at state. We scored the first goal we’ve ever gotten in state in all the years of Bemidji girls soccer,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “We’ve made our mark. It’s a signal to all the girls who follow and the girls who return that we can get goals at state.”

The Jacks trailed 4-0 at half to an unapologetically talented Zephyrs team. But in the 48th minute, Lexi Paquette did something no other player had done in program history by scoring a goal in the state tournament.

“I was so proud of our team for getting it up there,” Paquette said. “I thank God that it went into the back of the net.”

Sophia Morin split two defenders with a lofted ball to Paquette at the top of the 18-yard box. With a defender on her hip, Paquette turned and let fly her historic 20-yard shot.

“Sophie had an amazing ball up,” Paquette recalled. “I saw the defender on me, turned it the other way and saw that the goalie was out really far. I decided to chip her instead of nailing it at her.”

And thanks to a defense that held Mahtomedi scoreless after halftime, Bemidji was content in winning its final half of the season despite the season-ending consequences of the first half.

“That was our goal at halftime,” Larsen said. “We said, ‘Look, 4-0 is tough, but if we can at least get a goal, that will help everyone else that follows for all the years, just to know we’re capable of that.’”

The top-ranked Zephyrs (14-2-2) lived up to the hype in the first half, though.

Mahtomedi made for a rude awakening when Anna Wagner opened the scoring in the fourth minute, cleaning up a rebound off an Abby Kieson save.

Abbey Grabow lofted in a top-shelf goal in the 26th minute, Audrey Barry tapped in a shot from the doorstep in the 35th minute and Wagner earned a brace in the 40th minute for a 4-0 game at the break. BHS, meanwhile, hadn’t yet mustered a shot.

“They kept us pretty tight for the first half,” Paquette said. “They’re very strong. … When we go against them, we have to be stronger than what we’re used to playing in the past. It’s a hard transition.”

After halftime, the field leveled. By then, the match was largely decided against a Zephyrs team that hasn’t conceded more than two goals in a game all season, but Paquette’s finish was still an important milestone.

“A 4-0 score, on one hand, it’s a little dismaying,” Larsen said. “But at the same time, we don’t have to do anything crazy. We just have to play our game. We returned to our game, and that’s when it started looking better. … I’m happy that we made a little mark on history.”

Kieson finished with 10 saves on the night, while Mahtomedi keeper Megan Lisowy tallied two.

Bemidji finishes the year 13-6-1 and graduates 16 seniors in Sam Hansen, Ada Lee, Lindsey Hildenbrand, Jenna Jones, Emma Dean, Susie Ritter, Emma Stanoch, Aliya Berard, Becky Ritter, Katie Alto, Halle Solien, Damaris Berg, Chantal Christofferson, Anna Garrigan, Kieson and Paquette.

“I don’t think that our team has anything to be sad about,” Paquette said. “Our goal going into the second half was to win it. And we did. We won 1-0, so that was a huge accomplishment. I don’t think we are sad about that, I think it’s just that it ended.”

No. 1 Mahtomedi 4, Bemidji 1

MHS 4 0 -- 4

BHS 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, MHS GOAL, Wagner (unassisted), 4’; 2, MHS GOAL, Grabow (unassisted), 26’; 3, MHS GOAL, Barry (Wagner), 35’; 4, MHS GOAL, Wagner (McCleery), 40’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Morin) 48’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 10; Lisowy (MHS) 2, Janssen (MHS) 0.