BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji girls soccer team has a familiar next step in front of them.

The Lumberjacks return to the Class A state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for the third consecutive year. And, just like the last two trips, BHS is faced with Mahtomedi in the first round.

The Zephyrs have beaten Bemidji in the first round of state the past two seasons en route to winning both Class A state championships. Mahtomedi (13-2-2) won 6-0 in 2018 and 3-0 in 2017.

This year’s edition will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Cloud State. The winner moves on to a 12 p.m. semifinal on Monday, Sept. 28, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The state championship game is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at U.S. Bank.

The Zephyrs earned the No. 1 seed in the state bracket, while Bemidji was unseeded. No. 4 seed Waconia faces No. 5 Blake, while No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels plays unseeded Cloquet-Carlton and No. 3 Orono plays unseeded Rochester Lourdes in the first round.