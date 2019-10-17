ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team’s 44-match unbeaten streak in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play came to an end Friday night in a 1-0 loss at No. 16 Concordia-St. Paul. The Beavers had gone 38-0-6 since their last league loss Oct. 15, 2016.

Alexa Hepner tallied the lone goal of the game in the 77th minute for the Golden Bears (10-0-2, 7-0-2 NSIC) to break the scoreless tie. CSP outshot BSU 18-11, including 6-4 in shots on goal.

The loss snapped a seven-match winning streak for the Beavers (8-3-1, 7-1-1 NSIC).

Emma Riedi recorded five save across 90 minutes of action for Bemidji State. Jordyn Clark made four saves for the Bears.

BSU will square off with another ranked team at 1 p.m. Sunday when the team faces off with No. 23 Minnesota State in Mankato.

Concordia-St. Paul 1, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 -- 0

CSP 0 1 -- 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, CSP GOAL, Hepner (Renwick), 77’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 5; Clark (CSP) 4.