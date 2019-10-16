BRAINERD -- JD Bitter walked off his line by himself and for the final time. Kolden Michalicek held his hands on his head in disbelief. And the rest of the Bemidji High School boys soccer team consoled one another while St. Cloud Tech celebrated a Section 8A championship beside them.

The Lumberjacks faced an unfamiliar fate on Thursday in Brainerd. For the first time in four years, BHS didn’t win another section title to add to its trophy case.

“It’s a little surreal. It’s certainly a disappointment,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “If this game could have continued -- which, obviously, there’s a reason it doesn’t -- I think we had more in us. And we could have finished with another goal. But we ran out of time.”

The Jacks played an evenly matched masterpiece against the Tigers for the right to return to the state tournament. But a 71st-minute goal by Ethan Miller broke the longstanding tie and delivered St. Cloud Tech the 3-2 win.

“My heart kind of sunk,” Bemidji senior forward Logan Mitchell said of the goal. “(The loss) kind of sucks. But I love being with this team. I wouldn’t take it any other way if I wasn’t with this team.”

If Thursday’s loss reads like an obituary, it speaks to the program’s run of dominance over the rest of the Section 8A field. Prior to 2016, Bemidji had never reached the state tournament, but section titles had become the norm ever since.

“Five years ago, getting to this game would have been the paramount objective,” Toward said. “And now that we get to this game and lose, everybody feels like it’s a disappointment. And while the game itself is disappointing and you’d certainly like to see your season continue, these kids are phenomenal.

“They’re a great soccer team. We have to remember that, and we have to celebrate that.”

Mitchell twice had the answer for BHS (13-3-1), equalizing two times in the first half. But once the Tigers (14-2-1) scored with under 10 minutes to play, a desperate Lumberjack attack fell flat.

“They dropped back and basically had seven behind the ball all the time, maybe one on the top,” Toward said. “The last four minutes, the ball just flew off their foot down the field. By that point and time, they’re just preserving the win.”

The third try was the charm for St. Cloud Tech. After an eighth-minute goal for Miller opened the scoring, Mitchell booted in the equalizer on a corner kick that Silas Hess headed to him.

And though Ahmed Ismail fired in another goal in the 19th minute, Mitchell again answered off of Ethan Mock’s cross into the box in the 32nd.

“It felt great, keeping the team alive and keeping the tempo up,” Mitchell said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

The first-half fireworks cooled down after halftime as the pressure mounted. But finally, the Tigers broke through on Miller’s 25-yard free kick that couldn’t have been placed any better. Bitter dove for the top corner, but the ball found the back of the net before he could put a glove on it.

“As a team, we didn’t expect to come out and find ourselves looking up at the scoreboard down 1-0, down 2-1, and then obviously down 3-2,” Toward said. “But I give my kids a lot of credit to come back. … I feel like we probably ran out of time.”

As postgame awards were distributed, Bemidji wore red around their necks. The familiar first-place blue was reserved for the Tigers.

Still, a pinch of pride remained on a night otherwise spoiled.

“(Our four-year run) has made a huge impact,” Mitchell said. “We’ve put ourselves on the map, being a small, northern school that’s public. Going to state three years in a row, almost four, it’s been good.”

St. Cloud Tech 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 2 0 -- 2

SCT 2 1 -- 3

First half -- 1, SCT GOAL, Miller (Zakaria) 8’; 2, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (S. Hess) 11’; 3, SCT GOAL, Hassan (Ismail) 19’; 4, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (E. Mock) 32’.

Second half -- 5, SCT GOAL, Miller (unassisted) 71’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 2; Engel (SCT) 4.