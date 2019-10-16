BRAINERD -- It never gets old for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team.

As the clock ran down to zero Thursday night in Brainerd, the Lumberjacks celebrated as 1-0 victors over Sauk Rapids-Rice and as Section 8A champions for the third straight season.

“No, it never gets old,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said of the feeling. “The tension never gets old. The anxiety, well, I guess the anxiety gets old.”

As 80 minutes of suspense played out on the pitch, Bemidji willed its way to a section title with its third postseason win in the past four days.

“It’s pretty impressive, team-wise,” senior keeper Abby Kieson said. “I think it’s awesome that we can all push each other. You never know what’s going to happen, but we definitely work our hardest.”

The teams played cautiously at the start, feeling each other out, but Lexi Paquette broke open the scoring off an Emma Dean feed in the ninth minute. Paquette won a footrace and shot high, and the ball deflected off the keeper’s hand before trickling into the bottom corner of the net.

“I think it was really important,” Paquette said of scoring early and first. “Our team was all together on (the goal). We knew what we were doing, and we pulled it off.”

Lindsey Hildenbrand almost made it 2-0 six minutes later, as Paquette lobbed a ball for her at the top of the 18-yard box, but Storm keeper Maggie Fernholz charged and collided with Hildenbrand as Hildenbrand poked a soft shot wide.

Nonetheless, the Lumberjack backline didn’t need the insurance. The collective effort contained Sauk Rapids-Rice forward Chloe Stockinger and midfielder Emma Plemel before the duo could create anything that surfaced in a scoring threat.

“(Our backline) had to react to one of the better forwards we’ve faced this season, and also maybe the best center mid we’ve faced all season,” Larsen said. “(Plemel) is just so great with her feet, had speed and knew where to lay a ball. I was really happy with how we handled that.”

The Storm (12-4-3) had their best chance in the 51st minute. Renae van der Hagen had a 35-yard free kick, and she struck the crossbar with a rocket. Sauk Rapids-Rice headed the rebound on goal, but Kieson made the save to diffuse the scare.

And as time ticked down, Emma Neubeck, Jenna Jones and Damaris Berg comprised the Bemidji backline, with Katie Alto and Liberty Dickerson dropping back deep to assist.

And nothing got through.

“They were absolutely amazing,” Paquette said. “I love our backline. Our backline is probably one of the strongest things we have on our team.”

As the Storm grew more desperate, BHS didn’t waiver. And once the final horn sounded, the Lumberjacks surrounded Kieson as the championship shouts of celebration rang out.

“I’m just in awe,” Kieson said. “It’s pretty incredible. I’m super proud of all of us and our hard work.”

Kieson finished with five saves, including four in the second half. Fernholz made six saves for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Bemidji will appear in its fourth-ever state tournament next week, adding on to trips in 2011, 2017 and 2018. But this year’s three-peat won’t soon be forgotten.

“It means everything,” Paquette said. “Oh my gosh, that’s all I have to say. It means everything.”

Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

BHS 1 0 -- 1

SRR 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Dean) 9’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 5; M. Fernholz (SRR) 6.