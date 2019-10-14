EAST GRAND FORKS -- A trio of goals in the blink of an eye proved to be the difference for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team in the Section 8A semifinals on Tuesday night. The Lumberjacks knocked off East Grand Forks 3-1 to advance to Thursday’s section title game, where they’ll have a chance to hoist their third straight section trophy.

Bemidji, the No. 3 seed in the North subsection, scored three goals between the 14th and 19th minute to suddenly stun the top-seeded Green Wave (14-1-2). There was no sign of fatigue to be found, even after the team’s thrilling shootout win in the quarterfinals one night before.

“They came out guns ablazing,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “They got some goals after some high pressure. I’m just really happy with how they started, how they finished. Especially considering that we just played a hundred-minute game in the last day. The fact that they worked on fitness shined tonight.”

EGF had only conceded three goals in a game once this year -- a 4-3 win over Detroit Lakes -- and entered the game with a 2-0 loss to Moorhead as the only blemish on its record. The Jacks (12-5-1) had previously drawn 0-0 and fallen 1-0 in a couple of tight matchups with the Green Wave, but their third meeting proved to be the charm.

After a number of early chances, Emma Dean broke through with the first of her two goals on the night in the 14th minute. Lauren Berg collected a shot from Lindsey Hildenbrand and fed Dean for the game’s opening goal.

One minute later, Hildenbrand snuck an unassisted shot under goalkeeper Kadynn Melquist for a 2-0 lead.

Dean finished off her brace in the 19th minute to put BHS on top 3-0. Berg earned her second assist on the play.

“I think we just forced errors on their backline,” Larsen said of the scoring outburst. “We had outside mids finishing their runs to scoop up things that slipped through. We had our forwards moving off the ball a lot and checking back into play, and just finishing goals when we needed them to.”

East Grand Forks finally broke through for a goal in the 60th minute when Chloe Torgerson attempted to forge a late rally. But the Bemidji defense held tight and completed the 3-1 upset victory, leaving them one win away from returning to state for a third consecutive year.

Keeper Abby Kieson recorded five saves in the win.

Awaiting the Lumberjacks in the section final will be South No. 1 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice, who defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 3-2 Tuesday. The title game will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brainerd High School.

“We’re going to go into this game with a lot of confidence,” Larsen said. “I think that’s key at this point. We’re a pretty well sculpted team in terms of our technical and tactical ability. We’re pretty well refined, so I’m happy what we’re going into this next game with.”

Bemidji will be playing its third match in four days, but Larsen said his team will be ready come game time.

“I think they’ll be fine,” he said. “This next day they’ll have the chance to recover. We just played two games in a row. We should be fine fitness-wise.”

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 1

BHS 3 0 -- 3

EGF 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Dean (L. Berg), 14’; 2, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (unassisted), 15’; 3, BHS GOAL, Dean (L. Berg), 19’.

Second half -- 4, EGF GOAL, Torgerson (Ellis), 60’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 5.