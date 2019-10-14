But, admittedly, an 8A North Subsection title doesn’t do much for the Lumberjacks.

“At this point in the season, it means a little bit, but you’re just focusing on each game,” midfielder Ben Hess said. “Even a section title, yeah it’s exciting in the moment, but in the end, you just want to keep playing with your brothers out here. To have another opportunity to do that Thursday is really special.”

The three-time defending champions of Section 8A are now one win away from a fourth straight state berth, and only St. Cloud Tech stands in their way.

“We won our conference title, we got the (North subsection’s) No. 1 seed, and we’re playing in the section final, which means we’re the best team in the North,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “Now, it’s just one more step. The next step is to get back on the field on Thursday and take over all of Section 8.”

The Tigers will come in at 14-2-1 after running through the South half of the Section 8A Tournament as its top seed. Tech is also ranked No. 2 in the latest QRF rankings, whereas Bemidji (13-2-1) sits tied for sixth.

Thursday’s meeting will be a rare matchup of defending section champions, as well, as the Tigers won the 8AA tournament in 2018 before dropping down to Class A for 2019 and 2020.

“I think it’ll be a good game,” Hess said. “They just moved down a class, so (they’re) a little bit bigger school. I think it’ll be a lot of fun, high pace of play. We’re going to have to be really sharp. They’re going to be good.”

To reach the section’s highest stage, the Jacks took care of business against the third-seeded Cardinals (9-9-1) on Tuesday.

Kolden Michalicek assisted Ben Hess and Silas Hess on corner kicks in the sixth and seventh minutes, respectively. Ethan Mock had an 11th-minute goal off tic-tac-toe passing from Logan Mitchell and then Silas Hess, and Aidan Helwig buried a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

Mock scored in the 42nd minute for a 5-0 game, and Blaine Sauer added one more in the 80th minute to put a wrap on things.

Five different senior scorers embodied a long-running trend of success within the program: Bemidji’s senior class won its 66th game on Tuesday, which ties the record for the winningest class in program history.

“It’s crazy how many good players we’ve got in this senior class,” Ben Hess said. “Every one of them are quality players. Even the class below us, too, and then into the sophomores. We have a lot of quality this year. Since we were freshmen, we’ve had quality around us and in our class. It’s been a gift, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

But for now, the overarching focus remains on Thursday and the championship opportunity it holds.

“That’s always been the objective,” Toward said. “That’s always been the goal, and it’ll be the goal next year, too. … It would obviously be incredibly sweet to put an exclamation point on the season for these seniors, to be able to say they were in the state tournament all four years of their high school career.”

Thursday’s section title bout will start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brainerd High School.

No. 1 Bemidji 6, No. 3 Alexandria 0

ALX 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 2 -- 6

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (Michalicek) 6’; 2, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Michalicek) 7’; 3, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (S. Hess) 11’; 4, BHS GOAL, Helwig (PK) 24’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (B. Hess) 42’; 6, BHS GOAL, Sauer (Johnson) 80’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 1, Kivi (BHS) 0; Meuwissen (ALX) 5.