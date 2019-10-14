BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team had no trouble scoring early -- or often -- on Monday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

But perhaps just as importantly during a 10-0 rout over East Grand Forks was that the Lumberjacks had the opportunity to keep fresh legs on the field ahead of a potential three-game Section 8A Tournament run within four days.

“We were able to put up four (goals) in the first half, so we were pretty comfortable,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “… We got two goals within the first six, seven minutes of the (second) half, and then we opened the doors and let the starters get off the field, get them rested and keep them safe for tomorrow.”

Bemidji set a new season high Monday, good for its 13th straight Section 8A Tournament victory and an 11th consecutive victory in the playoff opener.

“(We) came out of the game healthy, came out of the game with a lot of kids getting opportunities on the field,” Toward said. “A first-time goal scorer tonight, (two) got his first career assist. It’s a super way to start the second season. We’re just going to try to keep it rolling tomorrow night.”

The top-seeded Jacks next host Alexandria, the No. 3 seed in the North, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The section semifinal matchup is a rematch of Bemidji’s 8-0 victory in the regular season finale. It’s the latest step for BHS in defending its 8A crowns from the past three seasons.

“We’ve gone to state three years in a row,” senior midfielder Aidan Helwig said. “We want to go a fourth time, but who knows? A team that we (already beat) can come out and pack the box. Anything random can happen. We just have to stay humble and put it in the back of the net.”

The Lumberjacks (12-2-1) did so in waves against fourth-seeded EGF (7-7-2).

Helwig opened season with a laser to the top corner in the fifth minute, and then he crossed to Ethan Mock for an easy tap-in finish in the 24th.

Michael Dickinson and Noah Johnson assisted each other late in the half, and Bemidji had a 4-0 advantage to work with at halftime.

The goals kept coming in the second half. Helwig assisted Mock twice more early on, with a Silas Hess goal in between, that made it 7-0 by the 51st minute.

Ryan Rautio scored his first career goal off a corner kick in the 63rd, and then he recorded his first career assist on a Nik Kivi goal in the 64th. Aidan Spaeth picked up his first career assist, as well, as Chase Fillipi scored one more in the 80th minute.

“I think (this game) boosts everyone’s confidence for tomorrow,” Helwig said. “It boosts the starters’ confidence to get goals early and get us healthy for tomorrow. The subs who came on played phenomenal… it was pretty awesome.”

The Lumberjacks outshot East Grand Forks 24-0 on the night.

The quick turnaround forces BHS to quickly turn its focus to Alexandria, but Toward knows he has a determined bunch.

“They will all give (individual awards) away if they can recreate what happened last year,” he said of last season’s run to the Class A state championship game. “That’s the objective. The key is to make that happen. That’s our focus, to get back to where we were.”

Section 8A South No. 1 seed St. Cloud Tech will host No. 2 seed Rocori on Tuesday for the South subsection title, as well.

No. 1 Bemidji 10, No. 4 East Grand Forks 0

EGF 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 6 -- 10

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Helwig (B. Hess) 5’; 2, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig) 24’; 3, BHS GOAL, Dickinson (Johnson) 35’; 4, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Dickinson) 38’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig) 46’; 6, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Mitchell) 50’; 7, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig) 51’; 8, BHS GOAL, Rautio (Michalicek) 63’; 9, BHS GOAL, Kivi (Rautio) 64’; 10, BHS GOAL, Fillipi (Spaeth) 80’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 0; Kallock (EGF) 13.