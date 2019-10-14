ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team had to get a little creative to keep its season alive on Monday.

Though the Lumberjacks dominated their Section 8A quarterfinal matchup at Alexandria, the Cardinals forced a shootout after a 1-1 tie through 100 minutes of play. Still, tied 3-3 through four rounds of penalties, Abby Kieson stopped Anna Zwilling’s kick, and Lindsey Hildenbrand then buried the winner to keep Bemidji’s season alive in the most dramatic of fashions.

“That’s the part that’s great about coaching kids,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “They just live it up entirely. It’s a humongous moment.”

Katie Alto, Emma Dean and Lexi Paquette also scored for Bemidji in the shootout, while Sam Hansen’s shot was saved by Alex keeper Sophia Vinje in the third round. After Camille Hegstad missed wide on the shootout’s opening kick, Myah Kremer, Kylee James and Molly Panther scored for the Cardinals.

“They played through the 100th minute,” Larsen said. “The players all saw a lot of minutes. They stayed composed when it really counted.”

No. 2 seed Alexandria (10-6-1) seemed content to play for penalty kicks for much of the second half and extra time. The No. 3 seed Jacks (11-5-1) dominated possession and chances, but nothing resulted in a game-winning goal in the normal run of play.

Hildenbrand opened the scoring in a hurry, though. Sophia Morin used a flip throw for a throw-in on the touchline, and the ball found Hildenbrand for a strike just 77 seconds into the match.

Bemidji had chances throughout the rest of the half -- including a Hildenbrand breakaway on a tight angle that only resulted in a shot off target -- but the Cardinals were set on packing in defensively and waiting for a chance on the counter.

But it was on a set piece where Alex answered back. Emma Reineke equalized late in the 40th minute off a Shea Issendorf free kick, and the Jacks’ lead evaporated for a 1-1 halftime score.

Morin had several quality looks in the second half, and Halle Solien even saw a shot go off the post in the second overtime, but BHS couldn’t avoid the shootout in the end.

Nevertheless, the 4-3 victory sends Bemidji into East Grand Forks for the North subsection championship game. The No. 1 seed Green Wave, 3-0 winners over Detroit Lakes on Monday, will host a 6 p.m. match Tuesday, Oct. 15, in EGF.

“It was a chance to take a deep breath, really, for me,” Larsen said of the win. “I can’t help but mostly just think about how we get ready for tomorrow and how we handle that game. … What we’ll do mostly, from today to tomorrow, is rest, recover, recompose ourselves and then have some discussions about how we make more of our opportunities.”

No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 2 Alexandria 1 (BHS wins on PKs)

BHS 1 0 0 0 -- 1

ALX 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Morin), 2’; 2, ALX GOAL, Reineke (Issendorf) 40’.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 2; Vinje (ALX) 7.