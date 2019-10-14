BEMIDJI -- Alanna Mattson’s golden goal in the 106th minute broke a scoreless tie and delivered the Bemidji State women's soccer team a 1-0 victory over U-Mary on senior day Sunday at Chet Anderson Stadium. BSU improved to 8-2-1 on the year and 7-0-1 in NSIC matches with the win, extending their win streak to a league-best seven matches.

Mattson’s goal, her second of the season, came with only four minutes to go in the second 10-minute overtime period. Kennedy Michel made the initial shot that deflected off a defender’s leg to Mattson for the winning strike.

Alyssa Stumbaugh made three saves to earn her first collegiate shutout after playing all 106 minutes.

The Beavers will travel to Concordia-St. Paul for their next match at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.