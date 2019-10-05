BEMIDJI -- The weather has extended the Bemidji High School soccer teams’ seasons for at least two more days.

The BHS boys and girls programs both had their Section 8A Tournament quarterfinal game postponed, as the matches have moved from Saturday, Oct. 12, to Monday, Oct. 14.

The Lumberjack boys will now host No. 4 seed East Grand Forks at 7 p.m. Monday at Chet Anderson Stadium, while the Bemidji girls will face No. 2 seed Alexandria on the road at 4 p.m. Monday.

If they win, BHS will be faced with a quick turnaround. The section semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.