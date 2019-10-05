BEMIDJI -- Sara Wendt had another two strikes for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team on Friday, adding on to her already-healthy cushion for the team lead in goals. But the sophomore’s sudden outbreak has been a long time coming.

“The cool thing about it is that she’s just put so much work into her offseason,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “She’s the kid who always stays late to shoot, shows up early. She’s the kid who gets as many touches in games as she can in the summer. She just grinds, and it’s paying off.”

Wendt’s brace on Friday matched the two goals she scored as a freshman in 2018. More than that, though, it made the difference for the Beavers in a 3-1 win over Minot State at a snowglobe-esque Chet Anderson Stadium.

“I really just try to do my job,” Wendt said. “Everyone has a job on this team. Mine is obviously to try to score, so I try to do my job to the best of my ability.”

The Arden Hills native has been red-hot, now with at least one goal in each of her past four games. Her seven goals on the season are tied for the most in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and are tops within NSIC play.

“I think No. 1, obviously she’s seeing a lot more minutes,” Stone said of Wendt’s leap in production. “And No. 2, she’s further along as a player right now, certainly, than she was last fall. She has some God-given talent for sure. But again… a lot of it’s because she’s put a lot of work into her game.”

Wendt scored her first goal of the day in the 12th minute. Megan Majewski headed on a ball off Skylar Prentice’s free kick from 40 yards out, and Wendt poked it in off the crossbar for a 1-0 score that held firm to the half.

Wendt’s second came all on her own in the 67th minute, as she pressured the MiSU backline and came away with possession. Already past the defense and into the 18-yard box, Wendt curled around the keeper and tucked away the easy finish for a 2-0 advantage.

“We talked about high pressing all game,” Wendt said. “If you high press, good things will come. So I high pressed, and I got a goal out of it.”

One minute later, Erin Becker got taken down in the box and earned a penalty kick, which she buried low and right for a 3-0 lead off the quick 1-2 punch.

“I still think there’s a lot of room for growth,” Stone said. “… The attack is still a work in progress. Erin Becker was great today. I thought this game did a lot for her confidence. It’s amazing what a goal will do.”

Minot State (1-8-1, 1-6 NSIC) put up a consolation goal in the 86th minute when Sofia Lewis put in a PK, but the BSU defense did enough throughout the match to fend off most all other threats. Emma Riedi made three saves to otherwise keep MiSU under containment.

“I thought (Riedi’s) positioning was really good today,” Stone said. “That was an area we wanted to see improvement in: the goalkeeping, the positioning in relation to the ball and where they’re sitting.”

With the win, Bemidji State improves to 7-2-1 on the year and 6-0-1 in NSIC matches. An active six-game winning streak is the longest in the conference, as well.

“I think we’re in a good position going into playoffs. We really want to go far,” Wendt said. “Having a (6-0 stretch)… it puts us in a good position to go into playoffs.”

BSU resumes Northern Sun play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Chet, hosting the University of Mary for Senior Day.

Bemidji State 3, Minot State 1

MiSU 0 1 -- 1

BSU 1 2 -- 3

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Majewski), 12’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (unassisted), 67’; 3, BSU GOAL, Becker (PK), 68’; 4, MiSU GOAL, Lewis (PK) 86’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 3; Rafferty (MiSU) 5.