BEMIDJI -- Unless the wildly unexpected happens, the Bemidji High School girls soccer team knew it was at home for the final time on Thursday.

Jenna Jones made sure she went out on her terms.

“It felt great,” the defender said. “Being a senior and playing with all these girls on the home field, and having a bunch of people here to support, it felt really good going out on top.”

Jones and the Lumberjacks went out with a bang, running through Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 8-0 in their Section 8A Tournament opener at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“There’s only so many things we can change at this point,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “So what it really has to be is heart and effort. There are things we can fine-tune a little bit, but really, the preparation has been since some of these girls were 5 years old. Now it’s just performing.”

Bemidji did that and then some on Thursday.

The Jacks (10-5-1) put up four goals in each half, which produced the program’s fifth straight victory in its playoff opener. It was also the team’s ninth consecutive Section 8A Tourney win thanks to a pair of section titles over the past two seasons.

“We take a bunch of pride in that,” Jones said of being the two-time defending champion. “(Defending our title) has definitely been our goal every single year, and just living up to that every single game.”

Sam Hansen had the first say on the day, scoring on a low ball from about 25 yards out in the ninth minute. Liberty Dickerson doubled the advantage when she made a late run on a ball that Lindsey Hildenbrand crossed through the box.

Hildenbrand got in on the act in the 20th minute, sending in a ball that Comets keeper Juliana Undseth couldn’t scoop up cleanly in the pouring rain. And in the 40th minute, Katie Alto poked a shot into the net off a corner kick from Jones.

“We don’t want to underestimate any opponent. We talked about Fergus Falls last year and how we have to take (Hillcrest) seriously,” Larsen said of last season’s dramatic 2-1 playoff win over the Otters. “We knew their Kindra (Peterson) was a good striker, so in this game, we still have to be on our toes the whole time.”

And even on a night when Bemidji’s offense was firing on all cylinders, the backline also largely shut down the greatest threat to its clean sheet.

“Jenna Jones did a good job of, rather than letting (Peterson) get the ball and turn -- and then having to defend her -- just beating her to the ball to shut down that play immediately,” Larsen said. “… A shutout is great, but I think (Peterson) did a good job of showing us that we can’t give any forward too much space. That got better as the game went on.”

Lexi Paquette, Hildenbrand, Aliya Berard and Lauren Berg all poured it on with goals in the second half, adding up to the 8-0 final. Abby Kieson stopped both on-target shots that came her way, while Anna Garrigan wasn’t tested over the final 25 minutes.

With the Comets (7-10) out of the way, stiffer competition lies ahead for BHS. Up next is No. 2 seed Alexandria -- on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 -- for the section quarterfinals. If the Lumberjacks advance, top-seeded East Grand Forks or No. 5 seed Detroit Lakes stands in their way of reaching the section title game.

“We approach it knowing that every game could be our last,” Jones said. “In sections, getting a strong start and scoring a bunch of goals in the beginning is definitely good. It got us ready for finishing against Alex.”

Bemidji 8, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0

HLA 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 4 -- 8

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hansen (Hildenbrand), 9’; 2, BHS GOAL, Dickerson (Hildenbrand), 16’; 3, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (unassisted), 20’; 4, BHS GOAL, Alto (Jones), 40’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Jones), 47’; 6, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Paquette), 61’; 7, BHS GOAL, Berard (Berg) 65’; 8, BHS GOAL, Berg (unassisted) 67’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 2, Garrigan 0; Undseth (HLA) 7.