GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team ended the regular season on a high note Monday, defeating Grand Rapids on the road in a 3-0 shutout.

Lindsey Hildenbrand and Liberty Dickerson assisted each other for first-half goals, which they respectively scored in the 13th and 21st minutes. Hildenbrand added another goal from an Emma Dean feed in the 53rd minute.

“Everything process-wise was great,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “We created a lot of opportunities to shoot on the net, we just have to make more of them count.”

In goal, Abby Kieson stopped all five shots on target that she faced, including a penalty kick in the final minute of the match. The Lumberjacks (9-5-1) managed 13 shots on target themselves.

“The defense all did a great job,” Larsen said. “We had several defenders step in. … Abby had a great game. The defense definitely earned the shutout.”

Bemidji will now turn its eyes onto the postseason. BHS earned the North’s No. 3 seed for the Section 8A Tournament, and so the Jacks will host the winner of No. 6 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and No. 7 Crookston on Thursday, Oct. 10.

“I think we’re pretty dialed in,” Larsen said of being ready for the playoffs. “Our defense was solid. The process building up to the net is solid, how we move around the field. It’s just getting the ball to go in the back of the net when we shoot.”

Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids 0

BHS 2 1 -- 3

GR 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Dickerson) 13’; 2, BHS GOAL, Dickerson (Hildenbrand) 21’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Dean) 53’.

Saves -- Kieson, BHS, 5.