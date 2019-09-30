BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School soccer teams each learned on Sunday what they face in their quest to defend their section titles.

Seedings and playoff matchups were determined in Section 8A, and the BHS boys hold the No. 1 spot in the North subsection for a fourth consecutive year. The Lumberjack girls will carry the No. 3 seed in the North.

For the boys, Bemidji earns two byes and will open the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12, at home. No. 5 seed Detroit Lakes hosts No. 8 seed Crookston, with the winner advancing to play No. 4 seed East Grand Forks. Whoever survives among the three will face BHS in the quarterfinals.

Pelican Rapids grabbed the No. 2 seed in the North, while No. 3 Alexandria, No. 6 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and No. 7 Fergus Falls fill out the remainder of the subsection.

The South boasts St. Cloud Tech and Rocori as its top two seeds, respectively.

On the girls’ side, the Jacks earned one bye and will await the winner of No. 6 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and No. 7 seed Crookston for a Thursday, Oct. 10, meeting at home.

East Grand Forks ran away with the top spot, and Alexandria snuck out with the No. 2 seed -- just ahead of Bemidji -- for a second bye and straight to the quarterfinals. No. 4 Fergus Falls plays No. 5 Detroit Lakes to close the North half.

Sauk Rapids-Rice earned the top seed in the South, while St. Cloud Cathedral will challenge as the No. 2 seed.

The high seeds will host all games through the subsection finals. The section championship games will be in Brainerd on Oct. 17.