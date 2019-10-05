As rain poured down on Bemidji Middle School, so did the goals for four Lumberjacks. Logan Mitchell, Ethan Mock, Silas Hess and Aidan Helwig all bagged two apiece in an 8-0 splash over Alexandria.

“We spread the ball along real well today,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “We had multiple goals from four different players, both from the center of the field with our center mids but also from our strikers. … I think what makes this team difficult for other teams is that they can’t key in on any one guy. We’re a good team of players.”

Bemidji’s final tally of eight could have been even more if not for unfriendly woodwork or a handful of Herculean saves by Cardinal keeper Ryan Meuwissen. The Jacks (11-2-1) missed out on their season-high by one goal, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying on an afternoon with 27 shots and 19 on target.

“We love possessing the ball in the middle, breaking them down, getting teams out of shape,” Mitchell said. “(We like) finding those through balls in and following shots. That’s how I got both my goals.”

Mitchell’s first came in just the second minute, a tone-setter for how the match would carry on. Hess put a shot on target that Meuwissen deflected away, but Mitchell was around for the rebound and an easy finish.

The strongest flurry followed from the 22nd minute on. Mock doubled the score when he worked around the keeper and pushed a shot into the unoccupied net, which was quickly followed by a Hess goal to the top corner two minutes later. And in the 26th minute, Mitchell poked in a loose ball off a corner kick.

“We looked much more calm and much more willing just to put the ball on target, maybe pick a side, and finish the ball rather than trying to hit the big shot,” Toward said. “Part of that probably had to do with the conditions. It’s hard to line up and hit that big, heavy strike when you don’t know if your plant foot will be there.”

The rainfall played a factor, soaking the match as it evolved from a mist to a downpour, but BHS looked none the worse for wear.

“It affects a decent amount, especially running and planting to shoot, stuff like that. If you slide, it’s not good, and through balls skip through a lot faster,” Mitchell said. “(But) it’s not too bad. Once you get into it, you really don’t notice it anymore.”

Mock scored his second in the 36th minute for a 5-0 halftime score. Helwig wasted no time after the break, blasting his first in the 41st minute, and Hess made it 7-0 with a 52nd-minute tally on a ball rolled to the bottom corner.

Helwig picked up the last brace of the afternoon, placing a ball into the top corner in the 79th minute.

“I was real pleased with the way they did,” Toward said of his team’s attack. “We feel really good about where we’re at right now.”

Ben Hess pioneered the assist efforts, picking up three on the day, while Noah Johnson added two helpers. Silas Hess also had two, moving him up to 17 and past Travis Long Voelkner (2007) and Brandon Wright (2016) for the program single-season record.

In net, JD Bitter made five saves for Bemidji. Meuwissen finished with 10 for Alexandria (7-7-1).

Seedings for the Section 8A Tournament will be determined Sunday, Oct. 6, where BHS is a lock for the No. 1 seed in the North subsection.

Before the postseason opens, though, the Lumberjacks wrap up the regular season against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Fergus Falls.

Bemidji 8, Alexandria 0

ALX 0 0 -- 0

BHS 5 3 -- 8

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (S. Hess) 2’; 2, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (B. Hess) 22’; 3, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (B. Hess) 24’; 4, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (Johnson) 26’; 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Johnson) 36’.

Second half -- 6, BHS GOAL, Helwig (B. Hess) 41’; 7, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (C. Mock) 52’; 8, BHS GOAL, Helwig (S. Hess) 79’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 5; Meuwissen (ALX) 10.