DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team will have to hold its breath a little bit longer.

Saturday’s road game at Duluth Marshall was called off due to rain and poor field conditions, and so a potential QRF-booster turned into a moot point for the Lumberjacks.

Instead, BHS will hold its 8-5-1 record for Sunday’s Section 8A seedings determined by QRF points. As of the Oct. 4 positioning, third-ranked Bemidji trailed second-ranked Alexandria (10-5-1) by 2.5 points in Section 8A North (48.6 to 46.1). The subsection’s top two seeds earn a double bye, while the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds earn one bye.

Before postseason play opens, however, the Jacks will close the regular season with a 7 p.m. meeting at Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 7.