SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team picked up its fourth win in a row Friday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Sioux Falls.

Sara Wendt bagged her fourth goal goal of the season, all of which have come in the last four games, in the road win. The sophomore forward delivered the game’s only goal in the 10th minute off a pass from Megan Majewski.

Wendt has recorded a point in each of her last four games, with two of her four goals going down as game-winners. Along with one assist, her nine points lead the team.

Goalkeepers Emma Riedi and Alyssa Stumbaugh combined to make seven saves in the clean sheet, the team’s third of the year. Riedi made four saves in the first half, and Stumbaugh tallied three in the second half.

The Beavers held a 14-9 advantage in total shots, with a 9-7 edge in shots on goal.

BSU improved to 5-2-1 overall with the win while remaining undefeated in NSIC play at 4-0-1. The Cougars fell to 1-6-1 overall and 1-3-1 in league play with the loss.

Bemidji State will head to Marshall to face Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.