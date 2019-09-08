ST. CLOUD -- Ethan Mock buried a pair of goals for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team in a 5-1 road win over St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday night. Also scoring for the Lumberjacks (10-2-1) were Chase Fillipi, Silas Hess and Noah Johnson with one goal apiece. Aidan Helwig and Logan Mitchell each picked up a pair of helpers, while Kolden Michalicek finished with one assist.

Fillipi struck early for BHS off a corner kick in the seventh minute. Blake Keller scored an equalizer in the 11th minute for the Eagles (4-9-1) before Mock regained a 2-1 lead for the Jacks three minutes later. Hess’ 19th-minute goal brought the match to its halftime score of 3-1.

Mock tallied his second goal of the game in the 55th minute and Johnson capped the evening with his 73rd-minute strike.

“It’s very nice but the field was very narrow for us,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “Space and time were kind of difficult for us to get ahold of and find. I thought we did really well moving the ball and we were able to create enough chances, obviously, to score a few goals.”

In goal, JD Bitter made saves on four shots in the win for Bemidji. Calvin Walters totaled eight saves on 15 shots for Apollo.

The Lumberjacks will host Alexandria in the final home game of the regular season Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bemidji Middle School.

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Apollo 1

BHS 3 2 -- 5

SCA 1 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Fillipi (Michalicek), 7’; 2, SCA GOAL, Keller (unassisted), 11’; 3, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig), 14’; 4, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Mitchell), 19’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig), 55’; 6, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Mitchell), 73’.

Saves -- Bitter (BHS) 3; Walters (SCA) 8.