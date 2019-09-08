BEMIDJI -- Before her time with the Bemidji High School girls soccer team ran out, Sam Hansen wanted a meaningful goal.

The senior midfielder had two scores on the season, but they came in the middle of 16-0 and 7-0 assaults over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Crookston.

But Hansen found the scoresheet again on Thursday, netting the opening and eventual game-winning goal in a 5-0 win over Detroit Lakes at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It felt super good when it went in the back of the net,” Hansen said. “We’ve been working on that (set piece) for a while. For it to pay off in a game, other than in a game like Walker or (Crookston), felt really good.”

Hansen wasted no time, scoring in the fifth minute on a low Jenna Jones corner kick that Lexi Paquette let run deep into the box.

“It’s great because it’s something she’s been working on,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “She’s put the time into it in practice to make that happen.”

But Hansen’s goal was just the opening act of a dominant showing for the Lumberjacks (8-5-1). Though a 5-9-1 Lakers team won’t be the strongest opposition of the season, Hansen was pleased to see Bemidji pick up the result it needed.

“I think it’s pretty important to have a showing like that,” she said. “It gives us more confidence moving forward, into sections. It’s a week away, so I think that tonight really helped us get into that mindset.”

The Section 8A Tournament will also be the culmination of a season-long work in progress for the Jacks.

“I think we’re confident now that we’re playing this game the way we should be,” Larsen said. “We used a big part of the regular season to experiment and see what would work, so when we go into sections, we’re playing like we should.”

Detroit Lakes nearly managed to hold the score at 1-0 into halftime, but Lindsey Hildenbrand forced a deep turnover before being fouled in the box. Katie Alto finished the penalty kick 15 seconds before the break.

BHS piled on in the second half. First, Paquette had easy pickings with a tap-in goal off a Hildenbrand helper in the 46th minute. Hansen then started a 59th-minute push, finding Emma Dean in the midfield before Dean’s beautiful first-touch pass led Aliya Berard into a well placed goal over the keeper.

Hildenbrand put on the finishing touch by bullying a Detroit Lakes defender out of possession, and then Hildenbrand rocketed in an unassisted snipe to the top corner. The goal was the 50th of her career, tying her with Josie Spry and Rachel Bitter for the program’s second-most since at least 2005.

“After watching a lot of games, we’re finally creating better chances to shoot,” Larsen said. “That’s why we’re getting the goals. We took too many Hail Mary shots in the beginning of the season, and now we’re getting better opportunities within the box.”

Rosie Laitala had the defensive highlight of the night, sweeping a ball away from the goal line in the 79th minute to help preserve Abby Kieson’s clean sheet.

“We’ve found our faults throughout the season, and we’ve got our system down,” Larsen said. “We’re making it work as best we can now.”

Bemidji will next swing into Duluth for a 4 p.m. meeting on Saturday, Oct. 5, with Duluth Marshall for the first of two last regular-season tune-ups.

“I think our mindset is definitely a lot better,” Hansen said. “Everyone is ready to move into sections and have the grit, have the determination to push through and get to that section final game.”

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 0

DL 0 0 -- 0

BHS 2 3 -- 5

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hansen (Jones) 5’; 2, BHS GOAL, Alto (PK) 40’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Hildenbrand) 46’; 4, BHS GOAL, Berard (Dean) 59’; 5, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (unassisted) 65’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 2; Tangen (DL) 11.