EAST GRAND FORKS -- It was smooth sailing against the Green Wave for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team on Monday.

Silas Hess netted a hat trick and Logan Mitchell added a brace, while Mitchell and Ben Hess both tallied two assists, to power the Lumberjacks to a 7-0 win at East Grand Forks.

“Conference opponent, on their field, you don’t want to take anything for granted. But we know this is a young team,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “They graduated pretty heavy last year. We knew we were coming in pretty experienced and they were going to be playing against guys that have a lot of varsity minutes under their belt.”

Bemidji (9-2-1) came to play, outnumbering the Green Wave (4-5-1) by a 22-1 margin in shots on goal.

“East Grand had some players on their team and moved the ball, at times, up and down the field,” Toward said, “but I think we were just a little deeper and a little more experienced.”

Mitchell started the avalanche with a sixth-minute goal, and Hess followed with two more before the break.

In the second half, Ben Hess and Silas Hess each buried a shot, the latter’s capping his hat trick by the 63rd minute. Mitchell followed in the 69th with his second goal, and Kolden Michalicek put things to rest with an unassisted strike that rung up the 7-0 final.

“Scoring a goal in the first six minutes of a game like that kind of sets the tone,” Toward said. “(EGF) came out flying around a little bit, and then Logan did a nice little finish to the corner on his first goal. He was able to take the wind out of their sails a little bit, and we just kept rolling from there.”

In goal for BHS, JD Bitter stopped the lone shot on target he faced. East Grand Forks keeper Drew Kallock made 15 saves.

The Jacks return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Cloud Apollo.

Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 3 4 -- 7

EGF 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (B. Hess) 6’; 2, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (B. Hess) 17’; 3, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Mitchell) 35’.

Second half -- 4, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (Mitchell) 57’; 5, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (unassisted) 63’; 6, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (unassisted) 69’; 7, BHS GOAL, Michalicek (unassisted) 75’.

Saves -- Bitter (BHS) 1; Kallock (EGF) 15.