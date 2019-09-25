BEMIDJI -- Sara Wendt was the difference maker for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team on Sunday.

On a Melanie Peltier corner kick, Wendt nodded in a goal in the 58th minute against Winona State, delivering a 1-0 BSU win at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers (4-2-1, 3-0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) earned a clean sheet on the other end. Emma Riedi stopped the only on-target shot she faced over the opening 47 minutes, 18 seconds, and Alyssa Stumbaugh made four saves over the final 42:42 to be credited with the win.

Bemidji State outshot the Warriors (2-5, 1-3 NSIC) by a 13-12 margin, while WSU owned a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

BSU will next travel to Sioux Falls for a 2 p.m. matchup against the Cougars on Friday, Oct. 4.

Bemidji State 1, Winona State 0

WSU 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 1 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Peltier) 58’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 1, Stumbaugh (BSU) 4; Ortiz (WSU) 2.