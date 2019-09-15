The Lumberjacks executed their way to a 7-0 victory over Pelican Rapids at Bemidji Middle School, and BHS head coach Rick Toward was happy with the manner in which they won.

“It was nice to see guys doing some of the things we’ve talked about in practice. There were a couple of goals that are exactly what we work on,” he said. “That was what I liked to take away from it: The stuff we’re talking about in practice and working on in practice is starting to play out in the game.”

Goals came early and often, as Bemidji (7-1-1) tallied seven in the opening 48 minutes. But a clean sheet on the other end was just as important against a Vikings team that entered with a 5.1 goals-per-game average, tied with BHS for fourth-best in Class A.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” senior midfielder Ben Hess said of the defense. “It’s just being focused on what our jobs are and making sure we pick up guys coming into the box when they do get an opportunity. Mostly keeping them out of (their) final third and closing them down quick.”

Pelican Rapids (7-1-2) held its own for the opening five minutes, but the Vikings couldn’t keep up as soon as the Jacks found another gear.

The first Bemidji goal came in the 10th minute, when Pelican keeper Kirby Nelson misplayed a corner kick from Kolden Michalicek. Silas Hess was in position at the near post to chest in the suddenly loose ball.

Silas Hess sprung Ben Hess loose for a run that resulted in an arched ball over the charging keeper and into the net in the 15th minute. Aidan Helwig then assisted Logan Mitchell, Silas Hess assisted Ben Hess once more, and Ethan Mock finished a selfless Noah Ricci pass for a 5-0 advantage by halftime.

“We trust each other,” Ben Hess said of the BHS attack. “I think we have a lot of different strengths, and we’re using them all. We’re not just focused on going down one wing an entire time, we like going down both. And we also can go up the middle when we need to.”

Mock quickly secured a hat trick in the second half. First, he scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute. Then -- all of 37 seconds later -- Mock scored off a Helwig pass on a strong rush on the net.

“It’s a pretty unselfish team. They don’t seem to care all that much who gets the ball in the net as long as the ball gets in the net,” Toward said. “I was really impressed with Aidan Helwig tonight. I’ve seen him mature as a player over the last year. … Tonight he played two fantastic balls across the box for us for tap-in goals.”

The ceasefire came after seven strikes, but the Lumberjack defense held firm through the rest of the night. JD Bitter made one save in the first half, and Nik Kivi stopped three shots in relief during the second half.

“Defense wins championships, and this team is very proud of its defensive efforts,” Toward said. “That’s where it has to start. We know we’re going to be able to create opportunities for ourselves. We’ve done it in every game we’ve played this year. … Keeping a clean sheet is a huge part of what’s going to set us on the right path to win, to succeed.”

Bemidji returns to the pitch for a 7 p.m. showdown with Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 7, Pelican Rapids 0

PR 0 0 -- 0

BHS 5 2 -- 7

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Michalicek) 10’; 2, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (S. Hess) 15’; 3, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (Helwig) 23’; 4, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (S. Hess) 26’; 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Ricci) 38’.

Second half -- 6, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (PK) 48’; 7, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Helwig) 48’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 1, N. Kivi (BHS) 3; Nelson (PR) 1.