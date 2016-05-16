ST. CLOUD -- Senior forward Lexi Paquette buried four goals for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team in a 10-0 road win over St. Cloud Apollo on Monday night.

The Lumberjacks tallied five goals in each half en route to the blowout win, improving their record to 6-4-1 on the season.

Paquette poked in her first goal of the night in the 11th minute and Emma Dean scored off a rebound four minutes later to quickly give BHS a 2-0 lead. Paquette then netted her second goal in the 17th minute.

Making her varsity debut, sophomore midfielder Loren Berg wasted no time to find the back of the net. Berg snuck a shot inside the post for her first varsity goal in the 20th minute.

Aliya Berard lofted a goal past the keeper for the Eagles (0-10) in the 36th minute to send the Jacks to halftime with a 5-0 lead.

Paquette completed her hat trick in the 64th minute off a feed from Dean. Following Damaris Berg’s 69th-minute goal, Paquette gave Bemidji an 8-0 lead with her fourth goal of the night only one minute later.

After assisting on the team’s two previous goals, Lindsey Hildenbrand scored a goal of her own on a 30-yard shot in the 74th minute.

Junior defender Emma Neubeck capped the match by burying her first varsity goal in the 79th minute. Loren Berg earned her first varsity assist on the play.

Abby Kieson played all 80 minutes in goal for the Lumberjacks and recorded three saves in the clean sheet.

Bemidji will head to Moorhead for its next match with the Spuds at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Bemidji 10, St. Cloud Apollo 0

BHS 5 5 -- 10

SCA 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Dean), 11’; 2, BHS GOAL, Dean (unassisted), 15’; 3, BHS GOAL, Paquette (unassisted), 17’; 4, BHS GOAL, L. Berg (Solien), 20’; 5, BHS GOAL, Berard (Christofferson), 36’.

Second half -- 6, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Dean), 64’; 7, BHS GOAL, D. Berg (Hildenbrand), 69’; 8, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Hildenbrand), 70’; 9, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (unassisted), 74’; 10, BHS GOAL, Neubeck (L. Berg), 79’.