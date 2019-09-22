DULUTH -- Sophomore forward Sara Wendt netted both goals in a 2-1 road win for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team over Minnesota Duluth on Sunday afternoon. Wendt’s first career multi-goal game earned her the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Week award.

The Beavers (2-2-1, 1-0-1 NSIC) mounted a comeback after Emily Hinz gave the Bulldogs (3-2-0, 1-1-0 NSIC) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Wendt leveled the score with her first goal of the season in the 26th minute as the teams headed to halftime deadlocked. The goal was BSU’s first since Sept. 5, ending a scoring drought that had lasted 339 minutes, 38 seconds over four matches.

As the second half wound down, Wendt delivered the game-winning goal, the second of her career, in the 83rd minute to clinch the team’s first NSIC win of the season.

The BSU defense held UMD without a shot in the second half, allowing just three shots with two on goal. Emma Riedi started in net and allowed goal with one save in the first half, while Alyssa Stumbaugh didn’t need to make a save in her 45 minutes of action in the second half.

The Beavers outshot the Bulldogs 11-3, including 7-2 in shots on goal.

Bemidji State will host Upper Iowa in its first NSIC home game of the season at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Chet Anderson Stadium.