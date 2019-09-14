DULUTH -- Silas Hess entered into a class of his own on Tuesday.

The Bemidji High School senior netted four goals and two assists in a 9-0 win at Duluth Denfeld, reaching 105 career points and breaking the BHS boys soccer program record.

“As a player, those individual accomplishments are nice little benchmarks for yourself along the way,” Lumberjacks head coach Rick Toward said. “… Silas would be the first to tell you that he’s not satisfied. It’s all about what this team can accomplish. But it’s a nice little thing to hang your hat on.”

Hess broke the record with a bang, surpassing Leo Spry’s 2016 record of 100 points with his six-point performance on Tuesday.

“It says a lot about Silas as a player,” Toward said of the record. “It says a lot about his teammates around him to either feed him for goals, or, as we’ve seen more this year, him assisting players and them finishing their shots.”

Bemidji (6-1) had plenty of finishes against the Hunters (4-4). Hess opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and then he assisted Noah Johnson on a goal in the 20th minute. Ethan Mock scored in the 23rd, and Hess added another strike in the 28th for a 4-0 game by halftime.

Hess assisted Aidan Helwig in the opening minute of the second half, and then he buried two more goals in the 47th and 65th minutes.

Helwig and Silas Bitter added two more goals for good measure in the closing 10 minutes for the 9-0 final.

JD Bitter stopped both shots he faced in net, while Demetri Regas had 10 saves for Duluth Denfeld.

The Jacks return to the pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, to host Brainerd at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 9, Duluth Denfeld 0

BHS 4 5 -- 9

DD 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Helwig) 12’; 2, BHS GOAL, Johnson (S. Hess) 20’; 3, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Johnson) 23’; 4, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Mitchell) 28’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Helwig (S. Hess) 41’; 6, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (E. Mock) 47’; 7, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (Michalicek) 65’; 8, BHS GOAL, Helwig (C. Mock) 70’; 9, BHS GOAL, S. Bitter (Helwig) 75’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 2; Regas (DD) 10.