BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team had no problems with Crookston on Monday, jumping all over the Pirates and winning a 7-0 decision at Bemidji Middle School.

The Lumberjacks (5-2-1) opened with four goals in the first 14 minutes to bury Crookston (0-10) in a hurry.

Lindsey Hildenbrand started the flurry with a fourth-minute goal off a Katie Alto assist, and the advantage doubled on a Crookston own goal in the seventh minute.

Emma Dean then set up Sam Hansen for a goal in the 10th minute, and Hildenbrand found Halle Solien for another in the 14th.

The score held until the half, but Liberty Dickerson added another tally in the 47th minute off Aliya Berard’s helper. Sophia Morin then tapped in a 57th-minute goal off a cross from Peyton Oelrich. And, finally, Lexi Paquette let a Jenna Jones corner kick run through, and Katie Alto played it for the seventh and final goal in the 77th minute.

BHS has East Grand Forks next on the schedule. The rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in EGF.

Bemidji 7, Crookston 0

CHS 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 3 -- 7

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Hildenbrand (Alto); 2, BHS GOAL, Bienek (own goal) 7’; 3, BHS GOAL, Hansen (Dean) 10’; 4, BHS GOAL, Solien (Hildenbrand) 14’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Dickerson (Berard) 47’; 6, BHS GOAL, Morin (Oelrich) 57’; 7, BHS GOAL, Alto (Jones) 77’.

Saves -- Kieson (BHS) 1, Garrigan (BHS) 1.