MANKATO -- Facing the team that ended its 2018 season in the NCAA Tournament, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team couldn’t exact revenge against No.4 Central Missouri in a 1-0 loss at Mankato on Sunday.

The No. 18 Beavers (1-2) kept the Jennies (3-1) scoreless into overtime, but Kelsey Mueller beat freshman keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh for a golden-goal winner in the 98th minute.

BSU outshot UMC 9-7 on the match, but Bemidji State didn’t muster any shots on net. Emma Riedi made two saves for the Beavers in the first half before Stumbaugh took over after halftime. BSU owned a 3-1 advantage on corner kicks throughout the match.

The Beavers will begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, when they face St. Cloud State on the road.

No. 4 Central Missouri 1, No. 18 Bemidji State 0

UMC 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- No scoring.

First overtime -- 1, UMC GOAL, Mueller (Gallo), 98’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 2, Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Johnson (UMC) 0.