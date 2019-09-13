The Bemidji High School boys soccer team rolled over Crookston 8-0 at Bemidji Middle School on Saturday, but it wasn’t until the 71st minute -- when Michalicek netted his first career goal -- that the Lumberjacks had the finish they wanted.

“It’s kind of (dawning) on me that I had to finally get a goal by my senior year,” the senior defenseman said. “Playing center back, I haven’t really sought a goal. But obviously I wanted a goal.”

Michalicek’s wish was granted Saturday. Silas Hess played a slip pass through the defense, and Michalicek buried it into the corner of the net for the Senior Day dramatics.

“(Defenders) don’t get their name in the newspaper very often. They’re not talked about as the stars of the team, but they’re just so invaluable,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “Kolden has done a phenomenal job for us in three years as that starting center back. To see him get rewarded in a way that’s special to him, obviously the team is super happy for him.”

With the breathing room that came from a 6-0 halftime lead, Bemidji (5-1) often looked for Michalicek on the attack in the second half. His shots all went awry or into keeper Kaleb Thingelstad -- at least until he finally capitalized on the late opportunity.

“It all started with Jedidiah going up and slipping and missing the ball. Of course, it had to start from that,” Michalicek joked of JD Bitter, the Jacks’ starting goalkeeper who played in the field after halftime. “But then it came back. Silas Hess came up, slipped it right through and I put it right to the corner. It felt amazing.”

In addition to Michalicek, Hess also had a milestone day with two goals and an assist. Hess now has 55 career goals, climbing past Linaes Whiting (53) and Rylee Curb (54) for second most in program history. With his assist to Michalicek, Hess reached 99 career points -- one shy of Leo Spry’s school record of 100.

“We obviously were in control of the game from the get-go,” Toward said. “… We get a chance to work on some things that we talk about in practice. We will get pushed a little differently in this environment than we will playing against ourselves in practice.”

Hess opened the avalanche with a goal in the ninth minute. His twin brother, Ben, added his own in the 15th minute, and Logan Mitchell followed suit with two more goals within nine minutes of each other.

Thirty-eight seconds after Mitchell’s second, Ethan Mock tapped in an easy finish on Noah Ricci’s third assist in as many goals. Mock added a final tally in the 37th minute off a Michalicek pass -- good for his first career assist.

As evidenced by his milestone day, Michalicek’s name on the scoresheet is a rarity for the Lumberjacks. But his impact on the pitch is not.

“I’ve always told myself that scoring a goal is pretty much keeping a clean sheet out there,” Michalicek said. “That’s pretty much what it narrows down to: keeping a clean sheet, not letting the other team get one.”

Silas Hess bagged his second goal with a composed finish in the 62nd minute. Not long after, Michalicek put a bow on things for the 8-0 win.

Bemidji returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, for a road game at Duluth Denfeld. Michalicek will finally go into a game with a goal under his belt, but it will have been worth the wait.

“Honestly, it took a while,” Michalicek said. “In the beginning, I kind of envisioned myself getting a goal from the 18-(yard box), but it all narrowed down to a simple (shot) into the back of the net.”

Bemidji 8, Crookston 0

CHS 0 0 -- 0

BHS 6 2 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, S. Hess (E. Mock) 9’; 2, BHS GOAL, B. Hess (Mitchell) 15’; 3, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (Ricci) 23’; 4, BHS GOAL, Mitchell (Ricci) 32’; 5, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Ricci) 33’; 6, BHS GOAL, E. Mock (Michalicek) 37’.

Second half -- 7, BHS GOAL, S Hess (C. Mock) 62’; 8, BHS GOAL, Michalicek (S. Hess) 71’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 0; Kivi (BHS) 2.