MANKATO -- A pair of first-half goals proved to be the difference in the Bemidji State women’s soccer team’s 2-0 loss to top-ranked Grand Valley State on Friday afternoon. The 18th-ranked Beavers conceded goals just 74 seconds apart in a nonconference clash of nationally ranked opponents that was played at Minnesota State’s home field in Mankato.

Chantel Carranza buried the first goal for the Lakers (3-0) in the 13th minute, and teammate Caitie Baron extended the lead to two goals barely a minute later.

BSU (1-1) held GVSU scoreless the rest of the way, but the attack struggled to break through for a goal and mustered only one shot on goal. The Lakers held a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal, including 15-1 in total shots.

Freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh made her first collegiate start and recorded three saves over the first 45 minutes, but took the loss after allowing two goals. Junior Emma Riedi stopped all four shots she faced during the final 45 minutes.

The loss is the first for the Beavers in regular-season action since a 2-1 defeat at Augustana on Oct. 15, 2016.

Bemidji State will face another nationally ranked opponent this weekend with a top-25 showdown against No. 4 Central Missouri at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Mankato. UCM ended the Beavers’ 2018 season with a 2-0 NCAA Central Regional semifinal win in Bemidji last November.