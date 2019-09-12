MOORHEAD -- With a 55th-minute strike, the Bemidji High School boys soccer team broke a scoreless tie with Moorhead and had enough for a 1-0 win in Moorhead on Thursday.

Kolden Michalicek swung in a corner kick for the Lumberjacks, and Silas Hess controlled it before playing a ball to Chase Fillipi. And Fillipi did the rest, hitting a close-range shot through a defensive line that blocked Spuds keeper Caden Triggs’ view of the ball.

“He hit a shot through their defensive line there, and the keeper saw it way too late,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “It was a nice, easy little finish.”

Aside from the goal, Toward said he was also pleased with the way Bemidji (4-1) controlled the play.

“We definitely possessed the ball more than they did,” he said. “We were able to keep it, we were able to move it around. … Defensively, we were solid.”

JD Bitter had a light day in net for BHS, stopping both shots he faced. Triggs made seven saves for Moorhead.

The Jacks return to the Bemidji Middle School pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to host Crookston.

Bemidji 1, Moorhead 0

BHS 0 1 -- 1

MHS 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Fillipi (S. Hess) 55’.

Saves -- J. Bitter (BHS) 2; Triggs (MHS) 7.